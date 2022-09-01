VIDEO: Wrong way driver on C-470 nearly hits state trooper head-on
Video shows a Colorado State Patrol officer barely avoiding a head-on crash with a suspected DUI driver who was going the wrong way. It happened on Tuesday about 9 p.m. in the westbound lanes of C-470.
The trooper was able to avoid the crash and then catch up with the driver a few minutes later. The trooper pulled over the driver.
While stopped on the shoulder, she nearly backed into the patrol vehicle. Both vehicles suffered minor damage but no one was hurt.
The 22-year-old female was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI.
