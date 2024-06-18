Watch CBS News
Video shows small plane losing altitude right above I-25 in Colorado before crash landing next to interstate

By Jesse Sarles

Video captured by a driver in the moments before a small plane crash over the weekend in Colorado shows the plane dipping down and nearly landing on Interstate 25.

The video shows the small plane coming down dangerously close to cars on Interstate 25. CBS

The near-landing and eventual crash happened on Sunday in the Larkspur area of southern Douglas County. Two people were taken to the hospital after the twin-engine plane went down in a creek bed in an attempted emergency landing. The plane came to rest after flipping over when it touched down.

The video from the vehicle shows the plane dropping in altitude and barely avoiding a line of cars. It went down so low that it appeared to strike a road sign before it gained slightly in altitude again.

The northbound lanes of the interstate were closed for a few hours on Sunday during the day after first responders got to the crash site. Federal investigators say the plane was a Tecnam P2006T and the cause for the attempted emergency landing so far hasn't been announced.

