Friends and family remember victims on anniversary of Denver-Lakewood tattoo shop rampage

Friends and loved ones are remembering the victims of a shooting spree in the Denver metro area that killed five people one year ago.

The suspect first fired shots in Denver and later in Lakewood, leaving five people dead and three wounded, including a police officer. The gunman was killed by police.

The victims include Alicia Cárdenas, Alyssa Maldonado, Danny Scofield, Sarah Steck and Michael Swinyard.

On Tuesday, some of Scofield's friends gathered to celebrate his life at one of his favorite establishments.

"All of the people that were lost that day did not deserve anything like that, those creative souls," said Kristen Rahlfs, a friend of Scofield.

At Kavasutra Kava Bar in Lakewood, it's been a year since Danny "Dano" Scofield walked through the doors, but his presence is far from forgotten.

On Tuesday, his favorite Kava drink sat on a shelf underneath framed photos of him on the wall. Nearby, his friends offered a toast to honor and mourn a life lost too soon.

"It hasn't been easy since he passed away and we really love that guy," said friend Tim Johnstone. "I'm so thankful we all got to know him."

One year ago, Scofield was working at Lucky 13 Tattoo in Lakewood when a gunman came in and opened fire. The tattoo artist and father was among five killed in a shooting spree that spanned Denver and Lakewood.

"I was just in denial and disbelief and then when we came to know it was him, we all were just so upset," said Rahlfs.

Rahlfs and Johnstone said Scofield was a proud father, a talented tattoo artist and a kind, calming presence. When he wasn't working, he was often at the kava bar spending time with many other sober friends.

"He was there for everyone. He was not judgmental, he was easygoing," Rahlfs said.

"I think he had come to a good point in his life where he was like, 'ok I've done stuff in the past, but I'm here now and this is how it is.'"

Moving forward, friends say they'll remember Scofield through Kava drinks, his favorite music, and the tattoos they got in his honor. For many, his life and death are a reminder to enjoy the moments you have.

"You need to live your life the way you want to," Rahlfs said. "Do that creative thing, do that thing. You just never know."