Victims identified in fatal crash that happened on eastbound I-70 in Colorado
The victims of a fatal crash that happened on eastbound I-70, just east of the Avon 167 interchange have been identified.
It was confirmed with CBS News Colorado by Stephanie Thompson that Tom and Carolyn Raymond died in the crash that happened Saturday afternoon. Thompson is the daughter of Tom and Carolyn.
"Words can't describe how much we'll miss them. They were fantastic parents, but even better grandparents," Thompson said in a post on Facebook.
On Saturday before 2 p.m., emergency services responded to a serious collision that involved two vehicles on the highway and resulted in two fatalities from one vehicle.
Two individuals from the second vehicle sustained injuries and were transported to the Vail Health Hospital for treatment.
The crash caused significant traffic delays along I-70 and resulted in the left lane remaining closed for investigation.