Victims of 2012 Aurora theater shooting remembered with blood drive, community vigil

Members of the community in Aurora are taking part in a blood drive being organized by the 7/20 Memorial Foundation. It's a way for people to do something to positively impact the community, and one of at least two events in remembrance of the Aurora theater shooting victims.

On this day 14 years ago, lives were forever changed because of the mass shooting at a movie theater in Aurora.

The drive is Monday afternoon at Cinemark Century Aurora, the same location where the tragedy claimed the lives of 12 people. A total of 70 other people were also injured.

More information about the blood drive is available on the website of Vitalant. Blood drive organizer Vitalant says there is a need for type O blood this year.

Another event held in remembrance of the victims was held overnight at the 7/20 Memorial Garden in Aurora.

Aurora Police

First responders, police officers and community members took part and remembered the victims who lost their lives:

Jonathan Blunk, 26

Alexander J. Boik, 18

Jesse Childress, 29

Gordon Cowden, 51

Jessica Ghawi, 24

John Larimer, 27

Matt McQuinn, 27

Micayla Medek, 23

Veronica Moser-Sullivan, 6

Alex Sullivan, 27

Alexander C. Teves, 24

Rebecca Wingo, 32



CBS

The vigil included a silent procession past the location of the shooting. The unborn daughter of Ashley Moser was also remembered, according to a post by the Aurora Police Department.