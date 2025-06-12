Victim of car vandalism speaks after Colorado neighborhood is targeted

Victim of car vandalism speak after Littleton neighborhood is targeted by suspects

Smashed windows and totaled vehicles are what some people living in a Colorado neighborhood woke up to last week. According to the Littleton Police Department, the vandals ran up to parked cars and hurled rocks through several windows.

The Aberdeen Village Neighborhood near Broadway and Littleton Boulevard was targeted by vandals. Littleton Police Department

The overnight crime spree left an otherwise quiet Aberdeen Village Neighborhood near Broadway and Littleton Boulevard feeling uneasy.

"Just bewildered," said Bill Mramor. "Why did these people do this?"

It was the night of June 1 when multiple suspects drove through the neighborhood, got out of the car, and threw rocks through car windows.

When Mramor woke up the next day, a neighbor pointed out the damage done to his white Toyota Camry.

"He was walking past and he said, 'Looks like they got you,' and I said, 'What do you mean?'" said Mramor.

Ring video from across the street captured the suspects as they smashed Mramor's car windows before they took off in a silver SUV.

Bill Mramor's vehicle was damaged in the attacks. Bill Mramor



"It didn't take 10 or 12 seconds to do the damage that they did," said Mramor.

The Mramors tell CBS Colorado the suspect used rocks from a neighbor's home up the road to smash into multiple cars before bringing those same rocks down to their home to do the same thing to their car.

"Why would someone do this?" said Mramor. "It's kind of senseless."

Littleton police say at least eight cars were damaged or totaled by rocks. They are still looking for any information on the people who were responsible.

"I don't want to see people punished, but this was a devastating act, a pretty destructive act," said Mramor.

While Mramor is grateful that it only cost around $450 to fix his car, he still wants accountability and answers.

Littleton police are investigating a series of rock-throwing incidents that left several vehicles damaged. CBS

"I hope that they would have accountability, that they would kind of give reasons, why pick up rocks from someone and then just hurl them at someone else's car, with no reason," he said.

He also wants a sense of ease that something like this won't happen in his neighborhood again.

"People will be more vigilant, and I think eventually they will get caught if they continue to do this," said Mramor.

Littleton police tell CBS Colorado that in light of this ongoing incident, people should take steps to protect themselves and their property, including locking doors, leaving valuables outside cars, and making sure their cameras are working. Police say crimes like this tend to pick up during the summer months.