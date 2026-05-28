Vice President JD Vance visits Colorado for commencement speech at Air Force Academy

Vice President JD Vance delivered the commencement speech for the Air Force Academy Class of 2026 on Thursday. Vance spoke to 931 cadets at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs.

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO - MAY 28: U.S. Vice President JD Vance arrives to speak at the United States Air Force Academy Graduation Ceremony at Falcon Stadium at the United States Air Force Academy on May 28, 2026 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Matt Rourke-Pool / Getty Images

After receiving their diplomas, the graduates will enter the Air Force or Space Force, where they will serve a minimum of five years. This is the AFA's 68th commencement ceremony.

Vance arrived in Colorado Springs on Wednesday night before the graduation ceremony on Thursday.

Vance had a message for the graduates about the future.

"Members of the Class of 2026, you're graduating into one of those eras where that reality, that unpredictability of warfare, is becoming impossible to ignore. Now, your nation, your Vice President, and the President of the United States, who sends his very best, we ask you to apply that same adaptability, that same innovation that you learned in this academy to an entirely new era of warfare, one shaped by autonomous systems, AI, and cyber operations technologies evolving far faster than military institutions have distortedly been accustomed to," said Vance.

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO - MAY 28: U.S. Vice President JD Vance speaks at the United States Air Force Academy Graduation Ceremony at Falcon Stadium at the United States Air Force Academy on May 28, 2026 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Matt Rourke-Pool / Getty Images

Vance is a Marine Corps veteran who served active duty from 2003 to 2007.

The commencement concluded with a flyover by the Air Force Thunderbirds.

Air Force Secretary Troy E. Meink was last year's commencement speaker.