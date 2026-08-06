Denver residents say Veo scooters continue blocking sidewalks despite new safety measures

Three months after Denver selected Veo as its exclusive shared scooter and e-bike provider, some residents say the company has not delivered on promises to reduce sidewalk riding and improperly parked scooters.

The city awarded Veo the exclusive contract with the expectation that new technology and designated parking areas would improve safety for riders and pedestrians. Instead, some Denver residents say scooters continue to block sidewalks, entrances and walkways.

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Electric scooters have been a source of debate since they first arrived in Denver in 2018. While they provide an affordable and convenient transportation option, complaints about sidewalk riding and improper parking have persisted.

For 68-year-old Denver resident Kami Alford, the problem became personal when a Veo scooter was left directly in front of the gate to her home.

"This was the first time that it affected me directly because, as you can see by the photo, somebody parked that scooter right in front of my front gate," Alford said.

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Alford has osteoporosis and broke her back last year. She said the scooter blocked her only accessible exit because she uses a walker.

"I feel more comfortable with (the walker) because if I fell again and broke something else, it would be catastrophic," she said.

Alford said she contacted Veo several times but was unable to get the scooter removed. She said a passerby eventually moved it after noticing her situation.

"I saw a man walk up, pick the scooter up and move it away from my gate," she said. "It was very kind."

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Alford's experience comes months after Veo became Denver's sole shared micromobility operator. As part of its agreement with the city, the company committed to using technology to reduce sidewalk riding and expanding designated parking areas to discourage improper parking.

In a statement to CBS Colorado, Veo said every scooter and e-bike in Denver has been equipped with GPS and onboard sensors to detect sidewalk riding. The company said verbal warnings and geofenced areas became active July 1.

Beginning Aug. 10, riders detected riding on sidewalks will receive educational warnings, with additional enforcement measures available for repeat violations as the program expands, Veo said.

The company also said it is working with Denver's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure to install more than 150 mandatory parking corrals. Veo said it plans to expand mandatory parking zones in the Union Station neighborhood by Dec. 31, 2026, followed by the Central Business District and Five Points by July 1, 2027.

Residents can report improperly parked Veo scooters through the Veo app or by contacting Veo customer support. The company said riders who repeatedly violate parking rules may receive warnings, fines or other account actions.

For Alford, the solution is simple.

"Don't do this," she said. "It's just not considerate."