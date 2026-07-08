Venezuelans in Colorado unite to host fundraising event for earthquake victims

Images and videos of Edickson Manrique's hometown of La Guaida, Venezuela, are now a daily reminder of all the lives he's lost in the devastating recent earthquake. The 7.5 and 7.2 magnitude quakes struck within a minute of each other just after 6 p.m. local time on June 24.

"There are a lot of people under the rubble, a lot of children in these moments without their parents," said Edickson Manrique.

The aftermath of earthquakes in Venezuela. CBS

In the days following the earthquake, Manrique also learned that some of his own family members lost their lives.

"I lost a lot of friends, family, brothers, sisters, cousins," he said. "It's hard, it's really difficult."

"It was an awful feeling to see all the videos and everything going on without being able to reach out to my family, "said Ismael De Sousa, baker and owner of Reunion Bakery on South Pearl Street.

Since the tragedy, many have felt helpless as others abroad struggle to pick their community back up

"This is going to be an ongoing process for, you know, years to come, and it is truly important for us to stand by and make our donations," said Carolina Nabavian.

CBS

Nabavian is part of Unidos Por Venezuela, a group of Venezuelans and allies in Colorado that have mobilized to host a fundraising event, with the hopes of giving back to those in Venezuela working to help families and neighborhoods recover.

"100% of the proceeds are going to these two organizations that we're supporting, Third Wave Volunteers, as well as GEM, Global Empowerment Mission," said Nabavian. "They have been on the ground since day one."

At $40 a ticket, attendees will get to experience live music, a silent auction, and Venezuelan food, with the help of donations from businesses and organizations like Reunion Bakery.

"It makes me happy to see that people from other communities, from other backgrounds, from other countries are willing to help out brothers and sisters that they don't even know," said De Sousa.

Through this fundraiser, they hope the Venezuelan community can feel closer to home while encouraging others to help those in need rebuild.

Unidos Por Venezuela's fundraising event CBS

"Truth is that [we] all were all one world," said De Sousa.

Unidos Por Venezuela's fundraising event takes place on July 8 at 6 p.m. at 1350 40th Street in Denver. Tickets are online.