Vehicles catch fire after I-25 crash near Colorado-Wyoming border
The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a crash near the Wyoming border that left a juvenile in critical condition.
Around 6:10 p.m., CSP says troopers were called to the area near milepost 298 on northbound I-25 due to reports of a crash. They say both vehicles involved in the crash were fully engulfed in flames.
The occupants of both vehicles escaped, and firefighters were able to put out the flames. However, one juvenile was unresponsive and medevacked to a local hospital in critical condition.
Investigators say they're still working to determine what led up to the crash, and the northbound and southbound lanes of I-25 are closed near the scene. Traffic is being detoured onto the frontage road.
The Colorado Department of Transportation says there is no current estimate on when the roadway will reopen.