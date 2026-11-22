The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a crash near the Wyoming border that left a juvenile in critical condition.

Around 6:10 p.m., CSP says troopers were called to the area near milepost 298 on northbound I-25 due to reports of a crash. They say both vehicles involved in the crash were fully engulfed in flames.

Two cars catch fire after crash on I-25 near Colorado-Wyoming border. Dennice Vinci Aleman

The occupants of both vehicles escaped, and firefighters were able to put out the flames. However, one juvenile was unresponsive and medevacked to a local hospital in critical condition.

Investigators say they're still working to determine what led up to the crash, and the northbound and southbound lanes of I-25 are closed near the scene. Traffic is being detoured onto the frontage road.

The Colorado Department of Transportation says there is no current estimate on when the roadway will reopen.