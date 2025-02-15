Vehicle stuck in the snow struck by train in Colorado

Mountain View Fire Rescue was called to the scene of a crash Saturday afternoon when an SUV became stuck in the snow and was struck by a train in Boulder County.

Officials said they were called to the scene at the intersection of Ogallala Road and Diagonal Highway around 1:40 p.m. They said the train collided with an unoccupied Honda SUV that had become stuck in the snow on the railroad tracks.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities said BNSF Railroad Police are conducting an investigation and other intersections with railroad tracks may be impacted by the incident. They warned that roads in Boulder County are slick due to the snow and asked drivers to allow for additional travel time.