"Vapor leak" reported at Suncor refinery in Commerce City

A vapor leak was reported at the Suncor refinery in Commerce City, early Friday morning.

Refinery personnel says they responded to the leak around 11:30 a.m. and has been resolved. There was also no reported injuries related to the leak.

Back in late December 2022, the entire facility shut down after the cold snap damaged equipment at the same plant.

Malfunctions and fires at Suncor Refinery during the snap also polluted nearby Sand Creek with excessive levels of benzene. That's according to notices filed with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

AAA said the shutdown and cold snap were some of the reasons Colorado's average price for a gallon of gas is higher than the national average.