Vandalism in southwest Colorado causes $10,000 in damage to construction project

The Colorado Department of Transportation said a construction project in southwestern Colorado is facing serious setbacks after someone walked through a stretch of freshly poured concrete Tuesday night.

The project is in front of the Liberty Theater and Galles Real Estate in Pagosa Springs, where a new sidewalk is being installed. CDOT said that construction crews have been working with businesses across the town on short-term closures in order to pour concrete for sidewalks ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said the estimated cost of repairs is over $10,000 because crews will have to demolish the sidewalk and then re-pour it.

The Pagosa Springs Police Department is investigating and has requested that anyone with information on this act of vandalism contact them at (970) 264-4151.

CDOT warned that entering a clearly marked construction zone without permission is criminal trespass. They added that vandalism on state property can result in heavy fines, jail time and the person responsible may be required to pay restitution for the full cost of the damage.

