Series of acts of vandalism causing safety concerns for Boulder open space and mountain parks

A series of acts of vandalism at Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks properties is raising safety concerns for the surrounding areas.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office is asking the community for help finding the people responsible for repeatedly cutting livestock fencing on leased agricultural lands over the past several months. They say cattle grazing on these properties helps reduce wildfire risk and keeps grassland ecosystems healthy. Releasing them creates safety concerns not only for drivers, hikers, and recreational users but also for the animals themselves if they escape into nearby neighborhoods and roadways.

"Cutting livestock fencing is not only destructive, but also dangerous," City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks Department Director Dan Burke said. "Loose cattle can wander into traffic or onto busy trails, putting people and animals at risk. These incidents also create a significant financial burden for the department and for our agricultural partners."

Aerial view of south Boulder and the South Fork Shanahan trail off Greenbriar Blvd. into Boulder County Open Space on May 17. Josh Lawton/Digital First Media/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images

Between June 15 and Sept. 3, the vandals have targeted more than a mile of fences across 10 agricultural properties, including:

Eagle Trailhead

South Boulder Creek West Trailhead

Fern Canyon Trail

Greenbriar Connector Trail

Lehigh Connector Trail

Lower Big Bluestem Trail

South Boulder Creek Trail

South Shanahan Trail

Greenbriar Road

Marshall Road

The sheriff's office is asking nearby residents to check their home security cameras for suspicious activity. They said people seen overnight repeatedly accessing agricultural areas or people near livestock fencing carrying tools or equipment may be of interest.

Anyone with information about suspicious activity in these areas, especially at night, is encouraged to call 911 if an incident is in progress. For non-emergencies or non-active incidents, call (303) 441-4444. The case number is 26-04116.

The BCSO asserted that no one should approach people engaging in suspicious behavior. Instead, they encouraged community members to document what they see and provide any photos or videos to authorities, if available.