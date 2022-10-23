Valerie Zamora accused of leaving deadly crash in Aurora with motorcyclists, woman killed, man in critical condition

A woman was arrested after Aurora Police Department says she left the scene of a crash on Saturday afternoon that led to the death of a woman and left a man in critical condition.

Valerie Zamora, 50, is accused of leaving the scene after being involved with a crash with a man and woman on a motorcycle in Aurora, police confirmed on Sunday.

AURORA POLICE

According to the Aurora PD press release, officers responded to the intersection with S Peoria Street and E Warren Place around 4:45 p.m. after a report of a serious crash with a motorcycle.

When police arrived, the man and woman victims were found lying in the road with critical injuries. Both of them were taken to the hospital, and the woman did not survive, while the man remained in critical condition on Sunday.

Investigators determined a Subaru Outback was involved in the crash, and they learned the victims were riding a Honda motorcycle together. The Subaru was leaving a parking lot of a gas station at the intersection of the crash when the two on the motorcycle were southbound on Peoria heading toward it. The Subaru went westbound through the intersection across all lanes of traffic on Peoria when the Honda hit the back of the car. The motorcycle then also crashed into a Toyota SUV that was not moving.

Immediately, after the crash, investigators say the driver of the Subaru never stopped at the scene to help.

Police gathered information and were able to find the Subaru with no one inside a short time after responding to the crash. They then found Zamora, who was determined to be the driver of the vehicle, and she was taken into custody.

Alcohol is being investigated as a factor into the cause of the crash. There was no immediate information about charges Zamora could face in the press release.

Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

Aurora PD says this was the 37th deadly crash in the city in 2022.