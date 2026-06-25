Colorado Avalanche trade Valeri Nichushkin to Columbus Blue Jackets

"Big Val" is an Av no more. On Thursday the Colorado Avalanche traded the veteran winger Valeri Nichushkin to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

In exchange, the Blue Jackets sent the Avs the 43rd pick in this weekend's NHL Draft, a third-rounder next year and a fifth-rounder in 2028.

Valeri Nichushkin of the Colorado Avalanche looks on during warmups ahead of Game Two of the Western Conference Final against the Vegas Golden Knights at Ball Arena on May 22, 2026 in Denver. Ashley Potts/NHLI via Getty Images

The Russian scored nine goals during the Avalanche's 2022 Stanley Cup run and played the clinching Game 6 in the final on a broken right foot. He has been one of their most useful players when on the ice.

Staying there has been an issue for Nichushkin, who is now 31. He had off-ice trouble that sidelined him during the playoffs in 2023 and '24, the latter being an indefinite suspension four months after entering the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program in January of that year.

Nichushkin has four more seasons left on his contract at a salary cap hit of $6.125 million. Moving on from him gives space for Colorado -- with president of hockey operations Joe Sakic back as GM following Chris MacFarland's exit to Nashville -- which may be needed for a long-term extension with No. 1 defenseman Cale Makar.