Vail wants all visitors to be aware what to do if a wildfire spreads

Vail Fire is looking to make sure everyone who's in the valley knows how to get out in the event of a wildfire, even the estimated 5,000 visitors at any given time in the Colorado mountain town.

Paul Cada, Wildland Program Manager, describes the program as a way to keep everyone connected to emergency alerts no matter how much time they plan on spending in Vail.

Permanent residents are one thing to educate, but people who bob in and out of the resort town are even harder to reach.

"They are here to enjoy the beautiful scenery but they don't know what our natural hazards are here if we have a wildfire here, where they are supposed to go, how they are supposed to be notified," Cada said.

The fire district will print you off a pamphlet with helpful information for renters staying in a vacation home with direction on how to evacuate and where they are located for guests. The hope is owners will keep those in rental properties. Cada said the intent is simply to educate, not scare or shock anyone.

Vail is hoping people will sign up for text alerts as well so they can get up to date information, he said, even if you're just visiting for the day.

"Where is that smoke coming from? Those are the kinds of things we can help keep people informed about, if it's a local fire or one that does not pose an immediate threat," Cada said.

While there's really only one way out of Vail (either direction along I-70) Cada said there's a rule of thumb everyone should know regardless of where they are when they see a wildfire.

"What we emphasize with everyone -- whether it be our community or guests -- is if they feel they are in harm's way is get out early."