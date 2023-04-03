Vail welcomes home Mikaela Shiffrin after becoming the greatest alpine skier of all time

You probably heard about Colorado's own Mikaela Shiffrin breaking records this season, including the most world cup wins ever.

On Sunday, she spent a little of her time with adoring fans and family now that she's back home.

"Skiing feels like home to me no matter where I am," Shiffrin told Mountain Newsroom Reporter Spencer Wilson. "But when I'm in Colorado and I'm actually going home to sleep in my own bed and I'm with my family, like making turns with my mom and brother and Christie, it's the best it's the best thing ever."

She continued, "even if we just go out for three runs, just for fun... I ski all over the world. but my favorite place to ski is home because it's home."

Shiffrin was welcomed into Vail Mountain's plaza with a crowd of fans, a drum line, and plenty of swag from surrounding towns, proud of her global accomplishments.

The Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera was on hand to declare March 11, 2023 (the day of her big 87th win) as Mikaela Shiffrin Day.

CBS

She was told a scholarship would be made in her name and was even gifted a goat, a play-off of becoming the G.O.A.T. of alpine skiing.

"You think Billy is a good name?" Shiffrin joked with the crowd after several kids offered up names.

Shiffrin was incredibly humble when discussing her successes, focusing on the support she's been given while preaching dedication to one's dream to get you there.

That being said, she said she never expected to become the greatest alpine skier in the history of the sport.

"To be honest, I don't like I still don't have the vision of it," Shiffrin admitted. "I mean, it's so many different pieces all put together and it's not something that happens overnight. It's not something that's like when was the moment that you did this? It's been moments over the last 25-28 years...It's just every single day I go to sleep thinking maybe I could just get one more... if I work really hard again tomorrow."

She says it's not about hitting a certain goal, like 88 cup wins, it's more about keeping the fire going to be the best.

"It's been one more, maybe one more, and maybe one more. And then that's where we are now," she expressed.

CBS

Shiffrin accepted the compliment of being called a role model for young girls in sports but said it doesn't have to be her to get people inspired to do great things.

"Don't let that define you either, because it can be done better, and the only way you get there is with a supportive group of people around you that help you stay grounded, help you do better, help you try harder, help you try in the right ways and help you do the things you're passionate about," she said.