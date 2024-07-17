Vail police seize suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine from Greyhound bus in Colorado

The Vail Police Department says officers and K9s seized suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine from a Greyhound bus.

According to the police department, on July 4, officers received an anonymous tip about drugs being shipped through a Greyhound bus that was scheduled to stop at the Vail Transportation Center.

Vail PD

When K9 Officer Mark Coe and K9 Mojo arrived, they searched the suspected suitcase and that's when Mojo alerted Coe of narcotics.

A total of 57.65 pounds of suspected narcotics that is believed to be methamphetamine and fentanyl was found in the suitcase.

For more information, contact Master Sgt. Christopher Botkins at 970-479-2329.