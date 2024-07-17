Watch CBS News
Local News

Vail police seize suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine from Greyhound bus in Colorado

By Kasey Richardson

/ CBS Colorado

The Vail Police Department says officers and K9s seized suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine from a Greyhound bus.

According to the police department, on July 4, officers received an anonymous tip about drugs being shipped through a Greyhound bus that was scheduled to stop at the Vail Transportation Center. 

a842b479-dbfa-47dd-b7df-784f7b927c71-copy.jpg
Vail PD

When K9 Officer Mark Coe and K9 Mojo arrived, they searched the suspected suitcase and that's when Mojo alerted Coe of narcotics. 

A total of 57.65 pounds of suspected narcotics that is believed to be methamphetamine and fentanyl was found in the suitcase.

For more information, contact Master Sgt. Christopher Botkins at 970-479-2329. 

Kasey Richardson

Kasey Richardson is a digital media producer in the CBS Colorado newsroom. He writes and edits articles on a variety of topics, but they are usually breaking news, weather, sports and developing stories.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.