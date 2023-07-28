Vail police asking for public's assistance in identifying bike thief
Vail Police Department is asking for the community's assistance in identifying a bike thief in the area.
The department says it has responded to a total of 10 reports about stolen bicycles from July 23 to 26. According to Vail police, several of the thefts occurred during the day as the suspect appeared to be cutting locks to steal the bikes.
Vail police says it has identified the suspect's vehicle and a person of interest who maybe connected to the incidents.
Officers say the suspect's vehicle is described to be a blue Ford Escape with no license plates. The vehicle was spotted at several of the theft locations. The vehicle's front passenger rim is reportedly a darker color than the rest of wheels.
Witnesses describe the driver as light skinned with blonde hair and standing approximately 6-foot tall.
Vail police encourages anyone with additional information on the vehicle or the suspected person are to contact contact Detective Angela Sommer at asommer@vailgov.com or 970-479-2201.
