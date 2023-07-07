Vail chairlift auction benefits construction of new childcare facility in Avon

Chair from old lifts at Vail Mountain are up for auction this weekend. The money raised will help the Vail Valley Foundation address a lack of childcare for working families in Eagle County.

Different groups are teaming up with the foundation to build a new childcare facility in Avon.

"Right now we have over 1,000 families in Eagle County who want daycare, who can't get daycare, so it's a big issue, so this is one of the areas we are getting out there to solve this issue," said Tom Boyd with the Vail Valley Foundation.

Bids start at $350. The auction runs through the weekend.