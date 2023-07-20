Heavy rain damages detour bridge on southern Colorado highway between Trinidad and La Junta
The Colorado Department of Transportation says US Highway 350 is closed between Beshoar and the US 350/CO 71 junction near La Junta after heavy rain Wednesday night damaged a detour bridge 10 miles northeast of Delhi.
CDOT says construction is underway at the site to replace an 87-year-old structure.
The department expects the highway to remain closed for a couple of days while repairs take place. CDOT advises drivers to use CO 10 and Interstate 25 as a detour route between La Junta and Trinidad.
