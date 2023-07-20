Watch CBS News
Heavy rain damages detour bridge on southern Colorado highway between Trinidad and La Junta

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The Colorado Department of Transportation says US Highway 350 is closed between Beshoar and the US 350/CO 71 junction near La Junta after heavy rain Wednesday night damaged a detour bridge 10 miles northeast of Delhi.

CDOT says construction is underway at the site to replace an 87-year-old structure. 

The department expects the highway to remain closed for a couple of days while repairs take place. CDOT advises drivers to use CO 10 and Interstate 25 as a detour route between La Junta and Trinidad.  

CBSColorado.com Staff
First published on July 20, 2023 / 3:49 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

