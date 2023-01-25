U.S. Attorney's Office files lawsuit against landlord accused of sexual harassment of tenant

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado has filed a lawsuit against a landlord who is accused of sexual harassment of a tenant, according to a press release.

A civil complaint in federal district court was issued to Vernon C. Morgan, Jr. on Wednesday.

The attorney's office says Morgan violated the Fair Housing Act by discriminating based on sex when he subjected a former tenant at a property in Greeley to sexual harassment. He retaliated against the tenant by attempting to evict her after she obtained a civil protection order against him.

The lawsuit comes from a complaint the tenant filed with the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development.

An investigation conducted by the Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity, discovered a reasonable cause of discrimination and retaliation had occurred.

"The U.S. Attorney's Office is committed to protecting tenants who are subjected to unwanted sexual advances and comments," said U.S. Attorney, Cole Finegan. "Sexual harassment related to housing is particularly egregious because everyone should be able to feel safe in their home. The U.S. Attorney's Office will continue to work with HUD to investigate and hold accountable landlords who violate the Fair Housing Act."

This case is being conducted by assistant U.S. Attorneys Jennifer Lake and Zeyen Wu.