Drivers traveling through Westminster along Sheridan will notice some changes

Construction on the new US 36 bikeway underpass is underway. It will connect the RTD station at US 36 to 88th Avenue.

Westminster

CDOT is working on this project and there will be some traffic impacts. North and southbound traffic on Sheridan will shift temporarily west into a new lane configuration.

Two lanes will stay open during the construction.