US 285 closed on both directions near Richmond Hill due to fatal crash, CSP says

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

US 285 is closed going both directions for a fatal crash investigation near Richmond Hill, according to Colorado State Patrol

CSP says traffic is going to be held at Foxton Road and Pine Junction. The closure was extended by CSP and says there is no routes for tractor-trailers. 

Colorado State Patrol

Alternate routes are minimal and entail snowy unimproved mountainous terrain, according to CSP. 

First published on January 15, 2023 / 8:13 PM

