US 285 closed on both directions near Richmond Hill due to fatal crash, CSP says

US 285 is closed going both directions for a fatal crash investigation near Richmond Hill, according to Colorado State Patrol

Extended closure. No routes for CMV's. Alternate routes are minimal and entail snowy unimproved mountainous terrain.



CSP says traffic is going to be held at Foxton Road and Pine Junction. The closure was extended by CSP and says there is no routes for tractor-trailers.

