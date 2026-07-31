Growing tech company Uptick expands in Denver, citing affordable office space and skilled workforce

A growing tech company is betting on Denver as it expands its North American footprint, saying the city's affordable office market, educated workforce and central location made it the clear choice.

Fire protection software company Uptick recently opened its North American headquarters in Denver after evaluating office space in several cities, including San Diego and Austin, Texas.

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"Price-wise, Denver's a great place. It's quite affordable compared to, say, New York or London," said Tom Benians, Uptick's finance director.

The move comes as Denver's office market continues to show signs of improvement. Office vacancy has remained relatively flat in 2026, while leasing activity has increased. Net absorption is also improving and is on pace for its strongest year since the pandemic.

According to the Denver Downtown Partnership data:

Office vacancy (direct and sublet): 29%

Year-to-date leasing activity: 1.35 million square feet

Year-to-date net absorption: 23,770 square feet

Benians said Denver's office market also offered financial incentives that made relocating even more attractive.

"I want to say it's like a third of the price in many areas, and a lot of landlords here are throwing in incentives to get tenants in," Benians said. "They're offering capital allowances to help companies build out office space the way they want."

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Beyond affordability, Uptick leaders said Denver's talent pool played a major role in the decision.

"We've got 51% of people completing higher education in Denver compared to about 30% nationally," said Danielle Worthman, Uptick's head of global marketing.

As many companies continue to embrace hybrid work, Uptick viewed the city's office vacancy as an opportunity to find the right space rather than simply any available space.

The company toured more than 50 properties before selecting an office in the historic Platte Street Rowing Club building. Worthman said the team wanted a workplace with natural light, exposed brick, and amenities to attract employees.

The investment is part of the company's long-term growth strategy. Uptick plans to double its workforce by the end of 2027.

For employees like Dani Richter, who transitioned from nursing into technology sales, having an office environment has made a difference.

"The hustle and bustle ... I'm starting to feel that here, and it's awesome," Richter said.

While many employers continue to rethink the role of the office, Uptick believes now is the right time to invest in physical workspace as it grows its presence in Denver.