UPS to slash workforce by up to 30,000 jobs this year

United Parcel Service plans to cut up to 30,000 workers this year as it moves to cut costs, the delivery giant's chief financial officer said Tuesday.

"In terms of semi-variable costs, we expect to reduce operational positions by up to 30,000," UPS CFO Brian Dykes said during a company earnings call. "This will be accomplished through attrition, and we expect to offer a second voluntary separation program for full-time drivers."

Dykes also mentioned other measures UPS is taking to reduce costs, including plans to close two dozen buildings in the first half of 2026 and efforts to "deploy automation" across the network.

Seattle-based UPS has 490,000 employees around the world.

The move accelerates UPS's efforts to consolidate its facilities and workforce as part of its decision to deliver fewer packages from Amazon. In 2025, the company set a goal of reducing Amazon deliveries by 50% by the second half of 2026. On Tuesday, UPS chief executive Carol Tome said the company saved $3.5 billion last year as part of its consolidation efforts.

In April 2025, UPS also disclosed that it would cut 20,000 jobs as it delivered fewer Amazon orders.