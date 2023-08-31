Unlicensed acupuncturist in Larimer County arrested, accused of sexual assault

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office has arrested an unlicensed acupuncturist after an adult female victim reported being assaulted during treatment performed by Rodney Pereira. The victim began receiving acupuncture services at Pereira's home in Loveland where he had his office in mid-2022.

Late that year, Pereira, 68, provided massage therapy during a session in which the victim claimed he intentionally touched her intimate parts.

Rodney Pereira Larimer County

According to the investigation, Pereira represented himself as a retired medical doctor and offered acupuncture and holistic medicine services. Investigators learned that he had never obtained certification as a doctor, and his acupuncture license expired in 2021.

Detectives also learned in further interviews, they found that Pereira performed breast examinations despite "having no medical training that would qualify him to do so."

Pereira was booked into the Larimer County Jail on Aug. 21 on the following charges: sexual assault- false medical exam, sexual contact- fake medical exam, acupuncturist- sexual intrusion, acupuncturist- sexual contact, unauthorized practice- massage therapy, unauthorized practice- acupuncture.

"Legitimate acupuncture services or massage therapy will never involve sexual contact with clients. This kind of behavior violates legal and ethical requirements for practitioners," said Captain Bobby Moll, who leads the Investigations division, in a statement. "If this ever happens to you, please report it so law enforcement can stop further harm from happening."

Anyone with information about this suspect or unreported sexual assault involving him may contact Investigator Ryan Gebhardt at 970-498-5586. People who wish to remain anonymous may also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org. The charges are merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.