University of Denver athletes, cheerleaders collect Together 4 Colorado toys

On Saturday, the University of Denver Athletics department helped collect toys for the 2022 Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive benefiting The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver.

"We got things including like Lego sets, basketballs, soccer balls to candies," said DU senior and cheerleader Maelah Castillo. "We've been getting a wide range of toys."

DU cheer and soccer helped bring that spirit to the community.

CBS

"This is our annual tradition for the DU community, just to give back, and that's one of our goals as a team, to help our community and support everyone in the Denver area," said Maddie Knox, a DU cheerleader.

Castillo has volunteered with the event for three years. For her it hits close to home.

"I think for me like growing up in poverty, I've been a person that has been, kind of involved with getting toys from these types of toy drives," Castillo said. "So, for me it's like really important for me as an adult, now to give back for my community."

Over the past few weeks, the athletics department has facilitated several events collecting toys, and that effort will continue.

"We're still doing collection events at any DU home game until the 16th," said Knox.

CBS

These athletes are making sure the spirit of the DU community makes it into the laps of all Denver kids this holiday season.

"I know I was really blessed throughout my life, so it feels good to help others out and get some toys," said David Biggers, a DU soccer player. "It means a lot to everyone to have something on Christmas. Everything counts, so cherish it, enjoy it, happy holidays."