University of Northern Colorado students and their pets return to residence halls

Some college students in northern Colorado are getting the purrfect start to the semester by bringing along their beloved pets. Three of the 11 residence halls at the University of Northern Colorado allow students to bring along their furry friends.

Senior nursing major Molly Cheer said the school's pet policy is part of why she chose to attend. She said she loves coming home to her cat Louie, and having him with her helps ease her stress.

"I think it's just how unconditionally they love, regardless of what you're going through. They just want to be your center of attention, and that takes your mind off of everything," said Cheer.

Many campuses now see allowing pets as a way to help students deal with stress and anxiety. According to the global education company Pearson, the benefit of having a pet at school can go much further.

As well as improving mental and emotional health, they say that taking care of a pet can help students to learn better time management and develop a sense of responsibility and accountability. They can also play a role in improving social interaction for those who are shy or isolated and encourage college students to get more exercise.

An increasing number of schools across the country are allowing pets in residence halls within certain restrictions. For UNC, pets must weigh less than 40 pounds and need to be at least six months old. Students are also limited to only one pet.