University of Denver unveils Las Vegas inspired 2026 hockey championship ring

The University of Denver has unveiled the ring commemorating the Pioneers' win in the 2026 NCAA Men's Ice Hockey Championships.

In April, the Pioneers' men's hockey team beat Wisconsin 2-1 at the Frozen Four in Las Vegas to win the national title. It was the team's third national title win in the last five years, and the 11th in the university's history. The Pioneers also set the fourth-longest unbeaten streak in program history.

University of Denver Athletics

The team's championship ring features an arched "Denver" and the NCAA trophy in the center, surrounded by "National Champions."

It also includes some Las Vegas inspired elements.

The flip top reveals the "Welcome to Las Vegas" sign above the team's scores in the NCAA Tournament games. A removable poker chip sits inside the ring, featuring the Las Vegas skyline on one side and the championship logo on the other, along with the Pioneers' record through Jan. 23 and its final record.

CBS

The ring also celebrates the team's 11 championship wins with red and white stones along the outer edge of the top of the ring.

The university says the team's seniors and leadership provided input on the ring, which Jostens designed.