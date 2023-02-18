University of Denver students targeted for religious beliefs speak out

At the University of Denver, three antisemitic incidents in a string of days were shocking and disheartening to many students faculty and staff.

Now on the Jewish sabbath, more than 100 Jews and non-Jews gathered at the Community Commons, in a show of support for those who were victimized.

Candles were lit, songs were sung, and antisemitic acts were condemned.

Religious objects called "Mezuzahs" were ripped from doorways in dorm halls which included two sophomores.

"I was never like, 'oh, I guess I should be scared now that they're going to come for me. My first thought was 'I'm putting this thing back up and they can keep taking it down. I'm going to keep putting it back up no matter how many times it gets taken down,'" the female student told CBS News Colorado.

The male student was emphatic saying, "I was born Jewish I have n practicing my entire life and I'm not going to force anyone to tell me I can't be who I am."

His item was found on a stairway floor, while hers had been vandalized.

"I was a little scared the first couple of days because I was planning on putting my mezuzah back up," she said.

The incidents happened in Johnson-McFarlane and Nagel residence halls. One door was desecrated with pork, a food forbidden under Jewish kosher dietary laws.

"My grandma, she's lived through the Holocaust and fought for tolerance and acceptance and love," the male student said.

The victimized female student added, "we are Jews we need to show that we are proud to be Jewish and will not stop being Jewish."

Among the speakers at the Community Commons was the university provost, Mary Clark. She told those present there is no place for antisemitic acts on this campus. She called what happened "deplorable."