CU Boulder police search for 2 suspects after attempted robbery at university's Williams Village

Investigators on Tuesday released information about two people who tried to rob a University of Colorado student overnight. The University of Colorado Boulder Police say the suspects haven't been captured yet.

Officers responded to the attempted armed robbery at CU Williams Village shortly after 2:30 a.m.

Police said the student ran when the suspects attempted the robbery and they fired two gunshots right afterwards. Then they left in a white Jeep Cherokee and drove toward Baseline Road. The student wasn't hurt.

Williams Village North in Boulder. CBS

The suspects were described as being between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-9 and appeared to be Hispanic. They were wearing black hoodies and had black bandanas on their faces.

Williams Village is just southeast of the main CU Boulder campus. This portion of campus includes residence halls.

Anyone with information that might be helpful to the investigation can call CU Boulder Police Detective Kevin Brough at 303-492-4469 and reference case number 2023-0800.

In August 2022, CU Boulder Police responded to the report of a sexual assault of a female student at the Williams Village North residence hall.

RELATED: