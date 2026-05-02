University of Colorado Boulder celebrates record breaking graduating class

On Saturday, around 40,000 people gathered at Folsom Field to celebrate the University of Colorado Boulder's largest graduating class in the university's history.

University of Colorado Boulder/Glenn Asakawa

According to CU Boulder, a record 10,613 degrees were earned by 10,198 graduates this weekend.

University of Colorado Boulder/Casey Cass

Chancellor Justin Schwartz told the graduates, "My deepest hope for you is that your growth does not stop today. The world ahead will keep changing, and the choices you make to keep learning and adapting will shape your path forward. And how you grow, will ultimately determine how the world itself changes."

University of Colorado Boulder/Glenn Asakawa

Commencement speaker Kristin Davis encouraged the students, "Do not set limits on what you envision for yourself. Dig deep to find the vision of what you want for your own life and for others. And have faith in yourself to pursue that vision."

University of Colorado Boulder/Glenn Asakawa

The university celebrated more than its graduates this weekend. The commencement ceremony was also part of CU Boulder's yearlong 150th-anniversary celebration.