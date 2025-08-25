Shelter-in-place at University of Colorado's Norlin Library, lifted elsewhere, after "potential swatting incident"
The University of Colorado Boulder's campus has lifted a campus-wide shelter-in-place, although a shelter-in-place remains active at Norlin Library after what police are calling a "potential swatting incident."
Police said they responded to a call of shots fired and evacuated the library and Sewell Hall, but hadn't found anyone injured.
The initial alert was sent to the CU community at 4:54 p.m. and said, "Emergency personnel responding. Avoid area."
The university later said around 5:15 p.m. that the shelter-in-place remains in effect for the main campus and the East Campus wasn't impacted.
Just before 5:30 p.m., police said they were investigating a call of shots fired at the library, but had not yet found any injured people or a suspect.
Then at 5:30 p.m., police said they were investigating a "potential swatting incident at Norlin Library. CUPD has cleared Sewell Hall. The shelter in place has been lifted for all locations on main campus except Norlin Library. A heavy police presence remains in the area and will continue while CUPD investigates."
CU's fall semester began last Thursday.
Swatting incidents, where people report fake incidents to police to elicit a response, have been seen at Villanova University, the University of South Carolina, the University of Tennessee, Chattanooga, and the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville.