Watch CBS News
Local News

United States Postal Service offers reward after mail carrier robbed in Denver

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
Read Full Bio
Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

The United States Postal Service is offering a reward for information on the person who robbed a Denver mail carrier this weekend.

According to the USPS Inspection Service, a man approached the letter carrier around 9:45 am.n. on Friday near Roslyn Street and 8th Place. Officials said he was around 5'5" and was wearing a black mast, black jacket, blue jeans and black shoes. The USPS says a possible firearm was tucked in his belt.

postal-service-worker-robbed-in-denver.jpg
CBS

They are offering a $150,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the robbery.

The USPS encouraged anyone with information on the case to contact their inspection service at 1-877-876-2455 or make a report online.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue