United States Postal Service offers reward after mail carrier robbed in Denver

The United States Postal Service is offering a reward for information on the person who robbed a Denver mail carrier this weekend.

According to the USPS Inspection Service, a man approached the letter carrier around 9:45 am.n. on Friday near Roslyn Street and 8th Place. Officials said he was around 5'5" and was wearing a black mast, black jacket, blue jeans and black shoes. The USPS says a possible firearm was tucked in his belt.

CBS

They are offering a $150,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the robbery.

The USPS encouraged anyone with information on the case to contact their inspection service at 1-877-876-2455 or make a report online.