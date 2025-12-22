United Airlines pilot spends layover time playing piano for Denver airport travelers

A Denver-based pilot for United Airlines is helping get passengers to their destination with less stress this Christmas thanks to his musical skills. Captain Beau Brant, an Airbus A-320 pilot, is spending some of his shifts this holiday season playing piano for passengers at Denver International Airport.

Brant has been a pilot for United Airlines for many years. However, his original passion was playing piano, a skill he first started fine-tuning when he was a small child.

Over the years, even amid his busy travel schedule, he has kept his hands on the keys. He plays in Colorado restaurants and other times when he can find a piano needing played.

United Airlines recently brought a grand piano to the B Concourse at Denver's airport. In the center of the concourse, those who know how to play are welcome to share their musical talent with staff and passengers as they pass by.

During a busy and sometimes stressful travel season, United Airlines Captain Beau Brant plays a piano in Denver International Airport's B Concourse to spread holiday cheer and peace. CBS

Before his recent out-and-back to San Diego, Brant spent his downtime playing Christmas hits and other originals for those passing through the airport.

"The airport can be stressful, and if I can take away a bit of that stress, that's what I prefer to do," Brant said.

United Airlines expects to fly more than 10 million passengers during the holiday season, with 1 million of those passing through Denver at some point in their journey.

Brant said he loves sharing something with the passengers.

"That is what's fun about music. It is an international language," Brant said. "I love to play the piano and mix aviation and music together."

United Airlines plans to fly more than 50,000 people through Denver every day during the holiday season, with nearly 500 flights per day at its hub.

"I love to play for passengers," Brant said. "If I do have a little downtime between the flights, I try and play between flights. It is very therapeutic to me."

Brant said he realizes the holiday season can be stressful, especially when having to navigate the airport. However, he said he hoped his music would encourage people to slow down a bit and reflect on the happiness the year and season have brought.

"This time, it is always a great time to reflect on how the year has gone, and to look ahead to the new year," Brant said. "Everyone has a story. They are trying to see fairly, friends and loved ones. It is an honor to be a part of that and take them on their way."