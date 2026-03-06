Watch CBS News
Local News

United Airlines plane strikes deicing truck at Denver International Airport, 1 taken to hospital

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

A United Airlines plane struck a deicing truck at Denver International Airport on Friday morning, forcing all passengers aboard to deplane. According to investigators, United Airlines Flight 605 struck the truck around 8:30 a.m., and an employee of the deicing contractor was rushed to the hospital. 

jet-hits-de-icing-truck-2-credit-cw.png
A United Airlines plane struck a deicing truck at Denver International Airport on Friday.  CW

The collision happened in an area where air traffic control does not manage aircraft, according to investigators. 

The passengers deplaned and were bused to the terminal. 

The flight, a Boeing 737-800 was set to depart from Denver to Nashville. A total of 122 customers and six crewmembers were on board. 

Investigators said the FAA will investigate the collision. The extent of the injuries to the employee was not released. 

jet-hits-de-icing-truck-1-credit-cw.png
A United Airlines plane struck a deicing truck at Denver International Airport on Friday.  CW

United Airlines issued this statement: "A de-icing truck made contact with a United aircraft in Denver on Friday morning, leading to an employee of the de-icing contractor being transported to the hospital. Customers deplaned via air stairs and were bused to the terminal, and we will arrange for a different aircraft to operate their flight."     

Friday was a First Alert Weather Day in Colorado, with CBS Colorado First Alert meteorologists saying a winter weather advisory was in place for much of the state as much-needed snow fell across several parts of Colorado. 

The images show it snowing heavily at the airport at the time of the collision. 

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue