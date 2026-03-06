United Airlines plane strikes deicing truck at Denver International Airport, 1 taken to hospital

A United Airlines plane struck a deicing truck at Denver International Airport on Friday morning, forcing all passengers aboard to deplane. According to investigators, United Airlines Flight 605 struck the truck around 8:30 a.m., and an employee of the deicing contractor was rushed to the hospital.

A United Airlines plane struck a deicing truck at Denver International Airport on Friday. CW

The collision happened in an area where air traffic control does not manage aircraft, according to investigators.

The passengers deplaned and were bused to the terminal.

The flight, a Boeing 737-800 was set to depart from Denver to Nashville. A total of 122 customers and six crewmembers were on board.

Investigators said the FAA will investigate the collision. The extent of the injuries to the employee was not released.

United Airlines issued this statement: "A de-icing truck made contact with a United aircraft in Denver on Friday morning, leading to an employee of the de-icing contractor being transported to the hospital. Customers deplaned via air stairs and were bused to the terminal, and we will arrange for a different aircraft to operate their flight."

Friday was a First Alert Weather Day in Colorado, with CBS Colorado First Alert meteorologists saying a winter weather advisory was in place for much of the state as much-needed snow fell across several parts of Colorado.

The images show it snowing heavily at the airport at the time of the collision.