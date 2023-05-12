United Airlines pilots picket, ask for raises, better work-life balance

Dozens of United Airlines pilots picketed in front of the headquarters on Friday morning. Pilots held signs reading things like "Families First" and "Fix Our Schedules" and "Four Years Past Due."

CBS

The last one is in reference to contract negotiations between pilots and management that have dragged on since 2018. Pilots are asking United to stop slow-rolling negotiations.

They are asking for changes to scheduling so that scheduled days off are not canceled in order to maintain a work-life balance.

They also want the same pay increase awarded to Delta Airlines pilots, a 34% raise over the next four years.

CBS

"It's a demonstration to management that United pilots are standing together and we're determined to get an industry-leading contract and we're unified," said pilot Michelle Arcamuzi.

In a statement, United said it's offering an 18% pay increase on average to pilots. Over five years, widebody captains would rise to an average of more than $474,000 salary. They also said they agreed on 79 quality of life improvements identified in the next contract.