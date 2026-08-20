Take a seat inside United Airlines' new flight training center in Denver

United Airlines has completed Phase 1 of the expansion of the world's largest pilot training facility in Denver. United is also upgrading its simulation software to train its pilots in any situation involving an airplane.

The new flight simulator at the United Airlines flight training center in Denver. CBS

Pilots with United say that with this training, these machines feel like they are flying a real airplane. There are now 82 simulators that are used to train 860 pilots a day out of Denver. United provides more than 32,000 hours of training for these pilots.

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby says the goal is to always keep everyone safe, so this training is essential.

The United Airlines training facility in Denver. CBS

"This is the most realistic training you can get," said Kirby. "This training puts pilots in situations they may never have experienced."

United Airlines says it is planning to add at least 1,300 more jobs this year. Phase 2 of United's training facility expansion is set to begin next year and be operational by 2030.