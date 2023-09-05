Watch CBS News
United Airlines issues nationwide ground stop due to "technology issue"

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The Federal Aviation Administration has confirmed that United Airlines has issued a nationwide ground stop for all flights not already in the air on Tuesday. All flights have been grounded, including dozens at Denver International Airport.   

Labor Day Holiday Weekend To Cap Off Record Summer Of Air Travel
ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - SEPTEMBER 01: A United airlines flight departs from Reagan National Airport on September 01, 2023 in Arlington, Virginia.  / Getty Images

According to FlightAware, 33 United Airlines flights have been delayed at Denver International Airport as of just before noon on Tuesday. 

According to a United Airlines tweet, "We are experiencing a systemwide technology issue and are holding all aircraft at their departure airports. Flights that are already airborne are continuing to their destination as planned. We will share more information as it becomes available. Thank you for your patience as we work on a resolution to get you on your way as soon as possible."

First published on September 5, 2023 / 11:37 AM

