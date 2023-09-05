United Airlines issues nationwide ground stop due to "technology issue"

The Federal Aviation Administration has confirmed that United Airlines has issued a nationwide ground stop for all flights not already in the air on Tuesday. All flights have been grounded, including dozens at Denver International Airport.

According to FlightAware, 33 United Airlines flights have been delayed at Denver International Airport as of just before noon on Tuesday.

We are experiencing a systemwide technology issue and are holding all aircraft at their departure airports. Flights that are already airborne are continuing to their destination as planned. We will share more information as it becomes available. Thank you for your patience as we… — United Airlines (@united) September 5, 2023

