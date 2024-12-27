United Airlines employees get sick in Colorado after eating company-provided Christmas meal

Some United Airlines employees were sickened after the company provided a meal for them on Christmas Day. It happened at Denver International Airport in the crew rooms, and it appears to be a case of food poisoning.

Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The incident serves as a reminder that this time of year what you eat at celebrations can make you sick if you're not careful. Dr. Heather Young the Director of Infection Prevention at Denver Health says getting food poisoning is a regular occurrence.

So, foodborne outbreaks are common throughout the United States. Millions of people have symptoms of food poisoning throughout the year," said Young.

But if you have it, it's not fun. Especially since the symptoms can be painful.

"Abdominal cramping or stomach pains. Nausea, vomiting and diarrhea," explains Young.

That's what some United employees say they have been dealing with for a few days. The airline company bought food for the employees in Colorado to eat at the airport on Wednesday and apparently that led to food poisoning.

In a statement united says:

"United is monitoring reports from some employees about gastrointestinal symptoms following holiday meals served to Denver employees on Wednesday, and we are in contact with health authorities. There has been no impact on our operation."

AFA Council 9, the union that represents United Employees in Denver says:

"Flight Attendants and pilots are often away from their own families during the holidays in order to bring others together. This incident in Denver intended to recognize crews working over the holiday is a stark reminder that crews work around the clock 365 days a year. Taking part in a company provided holiday meal in the airport crew rooms turned into a shared experience of dozens of crews becoming sick. Our union is engaged with the company to ensure crews are provided all necessary care to recover. We have confirmed no one will be penalized for being unable to work flights or penalized in any other way. We appreciate all loving and healing thoughts for those affected."

In a season of food-centered gatherings like this one, Young says staying healthy begins with food preparation.

"Anyone preparing the food should make sure that they wash their hands before they're handling any food products. Second of all, you want to make sure that your raw meats are staying separate from other foods that aren't going to be cooked," said Young.

She also says when you've finished preparing the food, don't let it sit out for too long.

"According to the CDC, food should not be left out on the counter for more than about an hour or two," said Young.

She says most food poisoning will subside within a few days, but if you are immunocompromised, see signs of dehydration or just aren't getting better, seek medical help.

"That's the time to go see your health care provider," said Young.