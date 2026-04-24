Union workers at Denver Processing beef and pork plant vote to authorize strike

On Friday, 97% of union workers at Denver Processing, a beef and pork plant, voted to authorize a strike.

Owned by JBS USA, the plant supplies Colorado King Soopers and City Markets. The UFCW Local 7 claims Denver Processing is violating federal labor law and preventing workers from securing a fair contract.

The union said, "UFCW Local 7 has filed multiple Unfair Labor Practice charges against Denver Processing stemming from two categories of illegal conduct. First, the company engaged in interference and retaliation by issuing discipline to a bargaining committee member for attending bargaining sessions on behalf of their fellow workers — protected activity under federal law. Second, Denver Processing has engaged in bad-faith and surface bargaining by repeatedly stalling negotiations, failing to respond to the union's proposals on key safety and work-life balance issues, and rushing to declare a final offer before meaningful bargaining could occur."

In a statement to CBS Colorado, JBS USA said they're "disappointed that UFCW Local 7 has chosen to pursue another strike rather than continue productive discussions at the bargaining table."

They added that the company has offered wage increases and a one-time bonus. JBS also warned that a strike may not achieve the union's goals.

"Unfortunately, recent history demonstrates that striking does not necessarily lead to better outcomes for workers. In Greeley, the agreement reached after the strike left team members with a final deal closely mirroring the company's last, best, and final offer, and without retroactive wages or a pension," JBS said.

The union hasn't said when exactly the strike will begin.

JBS stated that this would be the fifth strike by the union in the last four years.