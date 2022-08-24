UNC linebacker David Hoage pursues culinary passion while performing on the field

Time and again, people prove you can pursue all your passions with some determination. CBS News Colorado had the great opportunity to speak to a University of Northern Colorado Bears athlete who is exemplifying this.

UNC Bears linebacker David Hoage is a force on the football field. Last year, he led the Big Sky and ranked third in nation with 22 tackles for loss. But Hoage's talent and passion extend beyond football, and he also finds himself immersed in culinary arts when time allows.

CBS News Colorado's Richie Cozzolino had the privilege to be present when Hoage served as the chef for one of the Bears football team dinners.

"I'm excited. If they love it, they love it. If they hate it, they hate it, but I know for a fact that they're gonna love it," Hoage told CBS4.

Hoage was confident because he is practically an expert. He spent a month this summer on a life-changing experiencing -- studying the culinary arts abroad in Europe.

"When I arrived there, everybody was so homey; they were welcoming," Hoage said. "Even the chefs, they walked us through every step, and they walked us through what to put in there, what not to put in there, and they were just friendly. Again, I made a home out there."

Hoage explained his passion for cooking stems from his Jamaican family.

"I grew up with two of my sisters and my mom," Hoage said. "And even my God-dad, he loved to cook. So for me, it was more so this was in the family, so might as well keep it alive."

"And my family is always competition," Hoage said. "Me and my family had cooking cook-offs. me and my mom even had cook-offs, so for me, it's like I've got to take it one step further."

His teammates even got involved in the prep, hoping to learn a trick or two.

"This is the famous Kassidy Woods," Hoage said as he introduced his teammate who was serving as his sous chef for the team dinner.

"He wants to be a chef; that's like his passion," said Woods, a wide receiver on the Bears. "He cooks on a day-to-day basis, and I cook as well, so he told me about it and I was like, 'Why not?'"

Hoage served his 100 teammates and more a balanced meal that featured Jamaican jerk chicken and macaroni and cheese accompanied by sweet potatoes and broccoli.

When we tempted some of the teammates with a McDonald's sandwich, Hoage's meal could not be set aside for a childhood favorite.

All fun aside, Hoage's dedication to his team and his passion for food his made an impact on his team, something the Bears hold dear and something that will serve them heading into the 2022-23 college football season.

"Especially in the middle of camp, boys have been grinding, and for him to be able to kind of do this for the teammates, I mean, it's awesome," linebacker coach Zach Cable said. "When he does something, him and Kass, no intent to receive, I thought it was huge."