City of Denver orders Ultra Lounge East to close days after shooting that left 1 dead, injured 8 others

A south Denver bar must "cease operations and close immediately," the city says, after one person was killed in a shooting there early Monday morning.

It turns out that shooting was just the tip of the iceberg in a string of violent events over the past five months at Ultra Lounge East.

CBS

Denver's Department of Licensing and Consumer Protection says on March 1, police were called after a man was beaten in the parking lot. Officers say staff weren't cooperative then closed and locked the club's doors.

On April 11, Denver police say unlicensed security guards punched a man unconscious, then pepper-sprayed him.

In addition to the death on Monday, eight people were also shot and injured. Denver police are still investigating the shooting.



CBS

On top of the violence, Ultra Lounge East was also serving alcohol, food and providing hookah without licenses.

The building's owner now has the opportunity to challenge the suspension in a hearing with the city on Sept. 11.