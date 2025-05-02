U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to fine Colorado businesses millions for alleged hiring violations

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced Monday that it intends to fine three Colorado businesses more than $8 million for alleged hiring violations. They said worksite audits found companies hired workers not eligible to work in the United States.

ICE said CCS Denver, Inc. will be fined more than $6 million after a 100% substantive violation rate and allegedly hiring at least 87 unauthorized workers. They will also fine PBC Commercial Cleaning Systems, Inc. more than $1 million for a reported 74% violation rate and an alleged pattern of knowingly employing at least 12 unauthorized workers. A third business, Green Management Denver, will be fined more than $200,000 after ICE said it found a 100% violation rate and alleged identification of 44 unauthorized employees.

Acting Deputy Special Agent in Charge for Homeland Security in the Denver office, Charles Engel, said hiring ineligible workers hurts local businesses. "You've got a business that can outcompete other businesses because they have cheap labor."

Engel said the employees are also at risk. "Their folks are not being paid a normal wage. They're usually not given a benefit package," Engel explained.

He said hiring can be tricky, but his office is there to make sure the people businesses hire are legitimate.

"If you see something, say something. Let us know, and if you're a business that has a question about it, reach out to us," said Engel.

And he said investigations like this are not about punishing workers, they're about holding business owners accountable and protecting the public.

"We just want to level the playing field for businesses in the community. We want everybody to just abide by the laws. And we don't want individuals being victimized under bad labor practices," said Engel.

He said this investigation started several years ago with tips from the public, but just recently picked up steam.

One of the businesses fined by ICE doesn't appear to have a current business address or phone number. CBS News Colorado reached out to the other two for their side of the story, but has not heard back.