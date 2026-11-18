Littleton police are looking for 38-year-old Tyler Barton. The Colorado man was reported missing Monday and is believed to be driving a gray Toyota Tacoma.

Tyler Barton Brandi Rollins

Investigators may be encountering a hiccup in tracking Barton. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says three Flock license plate readers were vandalized in the past month in the Roxborough and Sterling Ranch areas -- both located in the southern part of the Denver metro area.

For Littleton PD, the search is personal. Barton lives in Roxborough but works for the city, and a spokesperson says he is beloved by many in the police department.

The department is focusing its resources on bringing Barton home safe, while countless loved ones share information online they hope will lead to his safe return.

Tyler Barton was last seen around 5 a.m. Monday after leaving his home in Roxborough. Littleton Police Department

Littleton police say Barton is the Media Production & Engineering Manager for the City of Littleton and single-handedly operates Littleton's PEG station, "Littleton Channel 8," while overseeing the production of seven boards and commissions that meet monthly. The department says Barton also produces all video content for the city.

According to the department, "Barton graduated from the University of Nebraska Omaha with a degree in Broadcasting News Media. After graduating, he went on to work as a Photojournalist and Editor for KMTV in Omaha and KXRM in Colorado Springs before joining the City of Littleton. Barton also works as a camera operator for Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater and Kroenke Sports and Entertainment."

"Tyler is a very happy person, and he's very nice and easy to interact with. Always remembers little details about everybody and is very personable," said Victoria Apodaca, who works in video production for Red Rocks Amphitheater alongside Barton and his wife.

"We all work really closely together," Apodaca said.

Apodaca was horrified to hear Barton was reported missing Monday after leaving his Roxborough home around 5 a.m. headed for work.

"I was very upset," Apodaca said. "Tyler's just such a good person that it's really hard to even imagine what Brandy's going through."

Police and loved ones say Barton's disappearance is concerning and inconsistent with his normal behavior.

"None of this is in his normal behavior or character," Apodaca said. "For us in like the videography photography world, it's not unusual for us to have to go to certain places alone or quickly to get B-roll footage or whatever kind of content they need."

Apodaca says Barton failing to communicate with loved ones or return home is what's so concerning.

As Littleton police investigated, loved ones organized search parties and posted the information about the case online.

"I made the missing person poster, and then I kind of organized how I wanted to make a TikTok video, Instagram short form content, and I also did a Threads post, and those have been doing pretty well," Apodaca said.

Barton's wife posted online, urging people to look out for Barton and his gray Toyota Tacoma.

"When I saw the post, I was like, 'No way, that is him!'" said Timothy Thornton.

Thornton says Tuesday he went fishing in Chatfield Reservoir with his cousin and his cousin's wife. When they returned to their car at 3 p.m., Thornton says he saw a man in a gray truck backed into a spot at the edge of the parking lot.

"He was just sitting there staring at us. And I kept telling my cousin, 'Man, this is weird,'" Thornton said. "I told my cousin, I was like, 'I don't know if he knows me, but he like I feel weird. Like he just keeps staring at me.'"

Thornton says for several minutes, the man stared at them as they loaded their car.

"We made eye contact. And then I decided, all right, well we're just going to leave and we left," Thornton said.

Later that night, Thornton saw the posts about Barton's disappearance.

"I instantly was like 'That's him' because we saw from his shoulders up to his head he had a beard on no hat just sitting there in his steering wheel in the driver's seat just staring right over at us," Thornton said.

Though he didn't see the truck's license plate number, Thornton believes the man he saw at Chatfield was Barton.

"I do 100% believe that that man in that truck was his, and that was him sitting there in that truck," Thornton said. "He was sitting there in that parking lot. I promise you he was sitting there in that parking lot."

Thornton said his cousin agreed the man they saw was Barton.

"It looked like he was lost," Thornton said. "He didn't seem like normal."

Thornton reported the sighting to Littleton police.

"I told them exactly where it was," Thornton said. "There's cameras on the entrance of every entrance of Chatfield. There's cameras all over those roads over there. So essentially, somebody could get those cameras and see if he was really in that parking lot."

He hopes the tip will lead to Barton being found safe.

"It's just the right thing to do," Thornton said. "When I read the post, you can almost feel, like, his wife's ... loss."

Thornton now joins countless others praying for Barton's safe return home.

"I really hope we could find him alive," Thornton said.

"He is a very important person, and that we are looking really hard for him, and a lot of people are really just stressed that he's missing," Apodaca said.

A friend who worked with Barton describes him as "Very much a people person. Worked in music and sports and was in charge of video production for the town of Littleton so he was well versed in the industry as a manager, director and operator yet he remained humble throughout the time I knew him, very aligned with his Midwest roots."

Littleton Police confirmed Thornton's tip was reported and investigated.

They are asking the public to keep an eye out for Barton. Barton has brown hair, brown eyes and is 6-foot-3, weighing about 250 pounds.

Barton is believed to be driving a gray Toyota Tacoma with Colorado license plate BGM-P53. His wife says his last location known is near Bailey at 5:34 a.m.

Anyone who may have seen Barton, his vehicle, or has information that could help investigators locate him is asked to contact the LPD at 303-794-1551.