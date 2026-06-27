Two wildfires break out near Utah-Colorado border, third fire north of Grand Junction

Two new wildfires have broken out in Utah, this time next to the border with Colorado. Another fire sparked in Redrock Canyon, northeast of Grand Junction.

The Jones Fire and Snyder Mesa Fire are burning near each other just south of the Colorado River and are spreading towards Colorado, the Moab Valley Fire Department says.

According to Utah Fire Info, the Snyder Mesa Fire had grown to approximately 100 acres, and structures may possibly be threatened.

Snyder Mesa Fire U.S. Wildland Fire Service

The Jones Canyon fire was reported at 20 acres on Saturday morning, but has continued to grow. Reports on the current size of the fire vary, but the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit estimates that it has burned approximately 1,450 acres thus far. The fire management unit says they're just two of eight fires started by lightning strikes on Bureau of Land Management lands over the last 24 hours.

They said multiple resources, including aircraft, are working to bring the wildfires under control.

Jones Fire Moab Valley Fire Department

Winds are pushing smoke from the fires into the Lower Valley Fire District's area.

They posted a notice on Saturday afternoon about thick smoke moving into the areas around Fruita, Loma, and Mack and advised those with a recirculate setting on their air conditioners to use them.

Smoke from Jones and Snyder Mesa Fires moves into Loma, Colorado Highline Lake State Park

Another fire began near Redrock Canyon, 12 miles northeast of Grand Junction, on Saturday morning and has grown to approximately 33 acres so far, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. They said the Red Rock Fire is also burning on BLM lands.

The fire management unit urged people in the area to avoid any activities that could cause a spark, stating, "Engines, crews, and aircraft are actively engaged in suppression efforts on all incidents. Please stay vigilant and avoid any activities that could add to the problem. A Red Flag Warning remains in effect for gusty winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels."