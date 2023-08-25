Watch CBS News
Two students arrested at Denver's Thomas Jefferson High School

By CBSColorado.com Staff

CBS Colorado

Two students are under arrest following a short disturbance at Thomas Jefferson High School.  

Denver police said one of the teen-agers was trying to enroll in school when the school discovered he was wanted on a "significant felony warrant" from a nearby town. A school resource officer took him into custody.  

His sibling tried to intervene and was also arrested.   Denver police responded to Thomas Jefferson High at 3950 S. Holly Street at the request of the SRO.  

First published on August 25, 2023 / 2:56 PM

