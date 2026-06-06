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Two people escape, one killed in house fire in Denver metro area

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
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Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

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Two firefighters in the Denver metro area were injured in a house fire early Saturday morning that left one resident dead.

West Metro Fire Rescue responded to a duplex on Vivian Street near 14th Avenue just after midnight after a neighbor saw smoke rising from the garage and called 911.

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West Metro Fire Rescue

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure. They say the fire spread into the living area, and firefighters immediately began search-and-rescue operations.

Two of the three people inside the home escaped. However, the department says a third person who was asleep upstairs could not get out. Firefighters found the person and pulled them from the home, but the resident did not survive.

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West Metro Fire Rescue

During the rescue, two firefighters sustained minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment. They were released from the hospital later Saturday morning.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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