Two people escape, one killed in house fire in Denver metro area

Two firefighters in the Denver metro area were injured in a house fire early Saturday morning that left one resident dead.

West Metro Fire Rescue responded to a duplex on Vivian Street near 14th Avenue just after midnight after a neighbor saw smoke rising from the garage and called 911.

West Metro Fire Rescue

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure. They say the fire spread into the living area, and firefighters immediately began search-and-rescue operations.

Two of the three people inside the home escaped. However, the department says a third person who was asleep upstairs could not get out. Firefighters found the person and pulled them from the home, but the resident did not survive.

West Metro Fire Rescue

During the rescue, two firefighters sustained minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment. They were released from the hospital later Saturday morning.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.